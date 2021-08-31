AKO Capital LLP Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,134 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 3.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.51% of Moody’s worth $345,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Moody’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 17.2% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 199.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $382.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,384. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

