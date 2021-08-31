Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,322,800 shares, a growth of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 1,669,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,451.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AICAF remained flat at $$0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78. Air China has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $0.97.

Get Air China alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AICAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.