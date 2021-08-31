Aion (AION) Trading Down 11.5% This Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $93.43 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,765.87 or 0.99965981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00043576 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009488 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.30 or 0.00484398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.86 or 0.00848383 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.48 or 0.00349472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00065371 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 495,128,539 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

