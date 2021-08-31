Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after buying an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,213,000 after purchasing an additional 726,359 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,814 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.79. 2,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,913. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.07. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.32.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

