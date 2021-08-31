Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $96.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,177,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,384,000 after buying an additional 5,933,523 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,836,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,860,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,595,000 after buying an additional 740,709 shares during the period. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.03. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $54.66 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

