Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

NYSE A traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,252. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average is $139.15. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

