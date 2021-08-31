Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274.

A stock opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $177.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on A. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

