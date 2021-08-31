Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.65 billion and the highest is $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,901 shares of company stock worth $6,023,274 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of A stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.86. 44,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,252. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $177.12. The company has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

