Agile Group Holdings Limited (AGPYY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 7.0748 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

AGPYY stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96. Agile Group has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

