Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFRM. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Get Affirm alerts:

AFRM stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after buying an additional 2,633,037 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth about $278,280,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 24.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,021,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,506,000 after purchasing an additional 589,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.