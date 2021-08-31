Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Affimed N.V is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing single and combination therapies to treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline consists of AFM13, AFM24, AFM26, AFM11 and AMV564 which are in clinical stage. Affimed N.V, formerly known as Affimed Therapeutics B.V., is based in Heidelberg, Germany. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.94. 16,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,401. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Affimed has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

