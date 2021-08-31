Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Update

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADYEY shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ADYEY stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. 740,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,464. Adyen has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

