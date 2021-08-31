Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 73.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 983,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,488,000 after acquiring an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,528,000 after acquiring an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 420,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,607.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,850 shares of company stock valued at $53,956,628 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $372.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $370.46 and a 200 day moving average of $335.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

