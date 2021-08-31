Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after buying an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,144,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,406,000 after buying an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,636,000 after buying an additional 89,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,100,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,369,000 after buying an additional 89,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $108.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.93. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

