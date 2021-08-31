Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 687 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 87,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after acquiring an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 76,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 728.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,253. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

