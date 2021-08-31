Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Humana by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in Humana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $405.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $436.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

