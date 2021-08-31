Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 61.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.27 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.76.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.