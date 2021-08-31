Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,191 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,257,000 after buying an additional 656,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after buying an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in SAP by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,081,000 after buying an additional 367,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. SAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

