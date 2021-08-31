ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Sees Large Volume Increase

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 288,727 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $20.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADTN shares. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.41.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,800,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

