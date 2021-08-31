Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Tredje AP fonden’s 8th Largest Position

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,580 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,100 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.9% of Tredje AP fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe were worth $94,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,817,245,000 after buying an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,455,410,000 after buying an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,759,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,213,467,000 after buying an additional 45,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,206,330 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,634,676,000 after buying an additional 208,730 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $663.76. The company had a trading volume of 65,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,451. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $667.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $617.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.71. The stock has a market cap of $316.22 billion, a PE ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

