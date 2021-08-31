Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Plans Dividend Increase – $2.09 Per Share

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 2.0939 per share on Monday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06.

Shares of AMIGY opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. Admiral Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 target price on shares of Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.12.

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

