Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 48.1% in August

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adams Resources & Energy
Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.
