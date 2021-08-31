Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 48.1% in August

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AE traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,968. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.12. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.