Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

ADGI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $32.98.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

