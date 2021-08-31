Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Down 5.2%

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87. 1,509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 159,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABOS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.94.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). Analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Stalfort III acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

