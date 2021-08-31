ACoconut (AC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $89,586.00

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $772,993.15 and approximately $89,586.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

