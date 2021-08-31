Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 18,384 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,384 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.71. 144,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,648,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

