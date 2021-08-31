Achmea Investment Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $20,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after buying an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after acquiring an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $115,618,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $247.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.98. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $248.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.