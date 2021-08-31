Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 47,011 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $13,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.12. 104,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

