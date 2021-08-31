Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.93 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,275 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after acquiring an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after acquiring an additional 105,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.18. 322,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,278,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.