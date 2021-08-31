Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading 6.5% Higher

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.39. 254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 369,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last three months.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

