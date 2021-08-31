Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Abiomed alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Abiomed by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $360.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.43, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.30. Abiomed has a 12 month low of $242.73 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.24 and its 200-day moving average is $314.73.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.