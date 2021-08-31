Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Purchases $25,151.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 45,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,439 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.4% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 39,169 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.