Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Purchases $25,151.00 in Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:ANF traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.88. 45,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,847. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.78. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
