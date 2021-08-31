AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,826,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,623,000 after buying an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,121,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,321,000 after buying an additional 59,078 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,732. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46. The company has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

