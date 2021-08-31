A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of A. O. Smith worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $1,688,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,303,000 after acquiring an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 202,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,190,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.31.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

