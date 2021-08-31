$976.36 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) to announce $976.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $994.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $951.86 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public posted sales of $636.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.08.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 13.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 170,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after buying an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 901.2% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.2% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $930,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.58. 53,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,192. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average is $93.93. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $66.41 and a 12 month high of $111.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

