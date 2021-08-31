$96.98 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will report sales of $96.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.19 million. Avid Technology posted sales of $90.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $391.80 million to $393.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $429.10 million, with estimates ranging from $423.30 million to $432.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $729,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,717,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 12,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $445,248.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,479 shares of company stock worth $3,253,706 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 1st quarter worth $44,440,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $49,878,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $12,897,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after acquiring an additional 313,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.67. 6,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,985. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

