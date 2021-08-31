$95.00 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to post sales of $95.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $99.50 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $385.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Livent during the first quarter valued at $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Livent by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after buying an additional 219,009 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 47,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,039. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.15. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

