87,906 Shares in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Metalla Royalty & Streaming at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $1,441,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $215,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 76.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTA opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

