$784.03 Million in Sales Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will announce sales of $784.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $780.00 million and the highest is $788.06 million. Euronet Worldwide posted sales of $664.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.59. 270,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,732. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $167.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day moving average of $143.40.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

