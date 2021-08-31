685 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYH stock opened at $315.38 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $224.33 and a 12 month high of $316.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.08.

