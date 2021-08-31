$65.40 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report $65.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.96 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $38.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $220.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $225.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $260.69 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $276.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of IIIV stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,250. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.52. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $931.13 million, a P/E ratio of -85.41, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

In related news, Director David K. Morgan acquired 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 102,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,733,000 after acquiring an additional 162,526 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,761,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

