6,015 Shares in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Acquired by Gould Asset Management LLC CA

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FM. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 110,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FM opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.