5,316 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Bought by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKAM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,661 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 535.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,494,463 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $174,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,329 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,476,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,752,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 22.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.83. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,977 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

