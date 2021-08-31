4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) Shares Up 1.2%

4D pharma plc (NASDAQ:LBPS)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $10.03. 23,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 19,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBPS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on 4D pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 4D pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get 4D pharma alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a P/E ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in 4D pharma by 176.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at $57,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.