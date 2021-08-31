$4.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.61 billion. Core-Mark posted sales of $4.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $17.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $17.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.68 billion to $17.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of CORE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.92. 351,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,499. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 18,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

