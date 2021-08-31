$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.32 billion. Lam Research posted sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year sales of $17.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.37 billion to $17.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.36 billion to $19.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $780.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,010. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $607.99. The stock had a trading volume of 955,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $609.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

