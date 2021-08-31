3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,350.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,348 ($17.61), with a volume of 167381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,331 ($17.39).

Several research firms have commented on III. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price target on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,255.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,221.30. The stock has a market cap of £13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94.

In other 3i Group news, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, with a total value of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Also, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,171 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,385.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

