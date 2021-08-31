$373.27 Million in Sales Expected for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to post $373.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $353.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $412.46 million. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported sales of $181.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on GOL shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.02. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 24.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 131,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 8.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.