$340,000.00 in Sales Expected for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce sales of $340,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altimmune’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $800,000.00. Altimmune posted sales of $2.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full-year sales of $1.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.98 million, with estimates ranging from $350,000.00 to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 1,093.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,448 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altimmune by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,315,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122,120 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $551,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ALT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. 22,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,721. The company has a market cap of $571.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $24.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

