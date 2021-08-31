3,361 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.22 and a 12-month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

